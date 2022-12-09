UrduPoint.com

One Arrested For Illegal Logging In Dodba Forest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

One arrested for illegal logging in Dodba forest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration Upper Dir on Friday arrested an accused of illegally cutting forests in the Dodba area.

The action was taken on the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, after receiving a complaint regarding illegal logging in forest of Dodba area, in Upper Dir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Syed Amir Ali Shah along with Subedar Major Dir Levies, Malik Naseerullah Khan and forest officials visited the Dodba Top forest where at least 17 heavy trees were cut down by timber mafia.

The ADC recovered all the trees, and the person accused of the crime was arrested on the spot. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining culprits.

Related Topics

Dir Malakand Amir Ali All Top

Recent Stories

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to E ..

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to England for 281 runs

13 minutes ago
 PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

43 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.