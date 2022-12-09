One arrested for illegal logging in Dodba forest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration Upper Dir on Friday arrested an accused of illegally cutting forests in the Dodba area.

The action was taken on the directives of Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, after receiving a complaint regarding illegal logging in forest of Dodba area, in Upper Dir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Syed Amir Ali Shah along with Subedar Major Dir Levies, Malik Naseerullah Khan and forest officials visited the Dodba Top forest where at least 17 heavy trees were cut down by timber mafia.

The ADC recovered all the trees, and the person accused of the crime was arrested on the spot. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining culprits.