UrduPoint.com

One Arrested For Illegally Cutting Trees In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 04:41 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The officials of the forest, district administration and Police in a joint action arrested one person involved in illegally cutting trees in the Miskini area of Samarbagh, Dir Lower.

According to detail, on an information Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh along with the officials of the forest department and Police arrested one Noor Ul islam son Ajad Ali for carrying illegal 17 timber slabs in his Daina Truck.

The security personnel seized 17 timber slabs and registered FIR against him for illegally cutting the trees. When contacted forester Muhammad Rehman he informed about the illegal delivery of timber in Miskini area of Samarbagh.

He said no one would be allowed to illegally cut trees. He said legal action will be taken against the alleged accused involved in such practice.

