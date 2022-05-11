One arrested for manufacturing fake shampoo

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested the manufacturer of fake shampoo of a renowned brand and sealed his godown, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar conducted raid on a godown in Yakatoot locality wherein fake shampoo of a renowned brand was being packed in the packing of renowned brand.

The godown was sealed and the owner was arrested.

Packing material, chemicals, drums, stickers, empty bottles, packing machinery and other material was also taken into possession.

