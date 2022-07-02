UrduPoint.com

One Arrested For Molestation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 07:27 PM

One arrested for molestation

A Police team on Saturday arrested an accused for abusing a teenaged boy within the jurisdiction of Saddar Berouni Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :A Police team on Saturday arrested an accused for abusing a teenaged boy within the jurisdiction of Saddar Berouni Police Station.

The police immediately registered a case on the application of the victim's brother and arrested the accused Hafeez.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zunir Cheema appreciated the Police team for swift action and said that the accused would be challaned with evidence for a definite punishment.

The SP Saddar said the incidents of violence, abuse and harassment against children and women were intolerable.

