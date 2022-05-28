UrduPoint.com

One Arrested For Robbing Food Delivery Riders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested an accused involved in robbing food delivery riders in Defence area.

According to spokesman for South Zone police, a street criminal identified as Muhammad Raza son of Khurram Butt was arrested after a short chase.

The police had received a complaint of snatching of cash and mobile phone from a food delivery rider on gun point near library signal.

Police recovered a snatched mobile phone, cash, a pistol along with rounds from the possession of the accused.

During initial interrogation, the arrested accused confessed robbing food delivery riders and citizens in different areas of the city.

A case was registered against him and further investigations are underway.

