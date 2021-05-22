UrduPoint.com
One Arrested For Smuggling Ammunition: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested one person with a vehicle used for smuggling 26000 rounds of ammunition recovered during the operation, SP City Atique Shah told media men here on Saturday.

He said the vehicle used in ammunition smuggling has also been taken into police custody.

SP City Atique Shah said that the accused was trying to smuggle ammunition to Peshawar and later to Punjab by car.

He said the operation was part of the main operation of the Capital City Police Peshawar wherein an attempt of smuggling ammunition within the limits of Bhana Mari Police Station foiled and one alleged accused was arrested.

The accused trader Khan belongs to Zangli Badhaber area on the outskirts of the city, he said, adding, the accused has also identified other networks during the preliminary investigation. A special team has been formed to arrest the other accused on the identification of the accused, SP City Atique Shah said.

