One Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

One arrested, hashish recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) ::Police on Thursday arrested an inter-provincial smuggler and recovered 37 kilograms of hashish from his possession near Chota Lahor, District Swabi.

According to police spokesman, a suspected car was signaled to stop but the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape.

Police intercepted the car after a brief chase and recovered 37 kilograms hashish hidden in its secret cavities.

The smuggler, Ayaz resident of Muslim Colony Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smuggler.

Further investigation was underway.

