One arrested, liquor recovered in bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Anayiti police raided a den within their jurisdiction, arrested a suspect and recovered liquor from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Anayiti police station conducted raid at a den and arrested a suspect identified as Nawaz.

The police also recovered 22 litres liquor from the possession of the accused.

Police have lodged a case against the suspect.