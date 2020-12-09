One Arrested, Liquor Recovered In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:21 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Anayiti police raided a den within their jurisdiction, arrested a suspect and recovered liquor from his possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Anayiti police station conducted raid at a den and arrested a suspect identified as Nawaz.
The police also recovered 22 litres liquor from the possession of the accused.
Police have lodged a case against the suspect.