One Arrested, Looted Cash, Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 11:36 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantt police successfully arrested a person who was involved in motorcycle and cash theft cases.
According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantonment police arrested a man involved in street crimes and motorcycle thefts.
He said that acting on a tip-off, police rounded up Dilawar who during interrogation confessed his involvement in motorcycle theft and street crimes.
He said three stolen motorcycles and snatched cash were also recovered from his possession.