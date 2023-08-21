One arrested, looted cash, motorcycles recovered

The Wah Cantt police successfully arrested a person who was involved in motorcycle and cash theft cases

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantt police successfully arrested a person who was involved in motorcycle and cash theft cases.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantonment police arrested a man involved in street crimes and motorcycle thefts.

He said that acting on a tip-off, police rounded up Dilawar who during interrogation confessed his involvement in motorcycle theft and street crimes.

He said three stolen motorcycles and snatched cash were also recovered from his possession.