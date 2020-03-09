One arrested on personification charges in Faisalabad

Nishatabad police arrested a youth on charge of personification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Nishatabad police arrested a youth on charge of personification.

Police said Monday that Superintendent Examination Center of chak 2-JB,Nafees Ahmad on suspicion checked a student sitting in the examination hall.

During checking, it was revealed that Muhammad Sufiyan was solving paper of his friend Ali Haidar.

The superintendent informed the police which arrested the accused and started investigation after registration of case.