Open Menu

One Arrested Over Charge Of Aerial Firing At Wedding In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

One arrested over charge of aerial firing at wedding in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a swift response to celebratory aerial firing during a wedding ceremony, the police have arrested one suspect while another managed to flee the scene here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to details, the incident occurred during the wedding celebrations of Muhammad Asif.

Acting promptly, Station House Officer (SHO) Zeeshan Iqbal of Bandkorai Police Station led a raid and apprehended Rashid Kanjal, son of Alam Sher, a resident of Kech. The police have also recovered a 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition from the suspect's possession.

The second accused, Akram Utra, son of Mola Dad managed to escape during the operation.

A case has been registered against both individuals while the police were making efforts to arrest the absconding suspect.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

56 minutes ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

1 hour ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

4 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

16 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

17 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan