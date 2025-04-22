One Arrested Over Charge Of Aerial Firing At Wedding In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a swift response to celebratory aerial firing during a wedding ceremony, the police have arrested one suspect while another managed to flee the scene here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.
According to details, the incident occurred during the wedding celebrations of Muhammad Asif.
Acting promptly, Station House Officer (SHO) Zeeshan Iqbal of Bandkorai Police Station led a raid and apprehended Rashid Kanjal, son of Alam Sher, a resident of Kech. The police have also recovered a 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition from the suspect's possession.
The second accused, Akram Utra, son of Mola Dad managed to escape during the operation.
A case has been registered against both individuals while the police were making efforts to arrest the absconding suspect.
APP/akt
