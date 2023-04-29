One arrested over killing sister

The Taxila Police on Saturday nabbed a person who allegedly shot dead his sister over monetary dispute last year and went underground

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Saturday nabbed a person who allegedly shot dead his sister over monetary dispute last year and went underground.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Siraj Akhter shot dead his sister Azhara Bibi when she refused to lend him money.

The suspect went underground after the cold blood murder of his sister and subsequently was declared as proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court.

The police spokesman said that acting on a tip off, a police party led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas raided at his hideout and nabbed him.