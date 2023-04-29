UrduPoint.com

One Arrested Over Killing Sister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 08:08 PM

One arrested over killing sister

The Taxila Police on Saturday nabbed a person who allegedly shot dead his sister over monetary dispute last year and went underground

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Saturday nabbed a person who allegedly shot dead his sister over monetary dispute last year and went underground.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Siraj Akhter shot dead his sister Azhara Bibi when she refused to lend him money.

The suspect went underground after the cold blood murder of his sister and subsequently was declared as proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court.

The police spokesman said that acting on a tip off, a police party led by Station House Officer Sarmad Ilyas raided at his hideout and nabbed him.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Po Taxila Money Blood Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram le ..

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram leads World Immunisation Week aw ..

3 minutes ago
 Dialogue between political parties essential to ge ..

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: M ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Sto ..

Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Stomach Flu

3 minutes ago
 Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

3 minutes ago
 Man wanted In double murder case arrested

Man wanted In double murder case arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.