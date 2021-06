SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested a man for doing wheelie on a city road, here on Tuesday.

Sadar Pasrur police, in a crackdown on wheelie-doers, arrested Shahzaib in Sabalpur area.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him, said an official.

app/ir