Open Menu

One Arrested With Huge Quantity Of Fireworks

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

One arrested with huge quantity of fireworks

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Police conducted raid at secret warehouse of firework and recovered firecrackers in huge quantity with arresting the owner.

According to the spokesman, SHO of Kuhna police station recovered the fireworks including flowerpots, ground spinner, mini rocket, sparklers and crackers at the spot.

The accused identified as Shehbaz was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the penal code act of the constitution.

DPO Umar Farooq pledged that action against outlaws would be continued unabated.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mini

Recent Stories

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

33 seconds ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

11 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

13 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

19 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

15 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

15 hours ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan