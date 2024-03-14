One Arrested With Huge Quantity Of Fireworks
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Police conducted raid at secret warehouse of firework and recovered firecrackers in huge quantity with arresting the owner.
According to the spokesman, SHO of Kuhna police station recovered the fireworks including flowerpots, ground spinner, mini rocket, sparklers and crackers at the spot.
The accused identified as Shehbaz was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the penal code act of the constitution.
DPO Umar Farooq pledged that action against outlaws would be continued unabated.
