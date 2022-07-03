UrduPoint.com

One Arrested With Pistol From PTI Gathering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 01:10 AM

One arrested with pistol from PTI gathering

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Police on Saturday recovered a 30-bore pistol from a participant of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public gathering at the entry point of Parade Ground venue.

The accused identified as Wazeer Khan, resident of Lower Dir, was arrested by the police. He was shifted to Aabpara Police Station for investigation.

The police also nabbed another suspect near the PTI public gathering who was also being investigated.

Meanwhile, the police had to intervene when some participants clashed in an attempt to go to the stage. Following the information from the Safe City Project, the police timely controlled the situation and stopped the persons clashing with one another.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan also took notice of pelting stones at the stage by some people on its left side. He appealed to the administration of gathering to stop their workers from such acts to avoid any mishap.

