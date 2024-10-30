One awarded death sentence, his brother life term in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded death sentence to the main accused and life imprisonment to his brother in a murder case, registered by the Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded death sentence to the main accused and life imprisonment to his brother in a murder case, registered by the Sandal Bar police station.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Abrar alias Kaka Gujjar of Chak No. 28-JB, along with his brother Muhammad Bilal Gujjar, and mother Shamim Bibi, had shot dead his rival Abdullah Akram in addition to inflicting injuries on his father Muhammad Akram, brother Muhammad Bilal Akram and cousins Umar Farooq over a dispute of passing animals in front of their house on Sept 10, 2023.

After observing evidence and witnesses, Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded death sentence to Abrar Gujjar and life imprisonment to his brother Bilal Gujjar under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The convicts were also directed to pay Rs. 1 million each as compensation under Section 544(A) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to legal heirs of the deceased; otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay amount of the compensation.

The judge also awarded 10 years imprisonment to accused Abrar Gujjar under Section 337-C and directed him to pay Rs. 100,000 to victim Umar Farooq over inflicting firearm injuries on the abdomen. The convict was also handed down five-year imprisonment under Section 337(F)(vi) over inflicting injury on right thigh of victim Umar Farooq.

Meanwhile, the learned judge awarded five years imprisonment on two counts to accused Bilal Gujjar under Section 337(F)(vi) of PPC on charge of inflicting injuries on both legs of victim Muhammad Akram.

The convict was also handed down with two years imprisonment under section 337(F)(iii) of PPC on charge of inflicting injury on thigh of victim Muhammad Bilal Akram.

The court, however, acquitted accused Shamim Bibi by giving her benefit of doubt.