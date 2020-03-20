One ban violator, seven gamblers arrested in DI Khan

The district police here Friday took action against violation of ban on wedding and private ceremonies and arrested a man while seven gamblers arrested in two different raids, the spokesman said

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : The district police here Friday took action against violation of ban on wedding and private ceremonies and arrested a man while seven gamblers arrested in two different raids, the spokesman said.

The first raid conducted on a wedding ceremony held in Sikandar Janoobi area of tehsil Prowaa and arrested a man identified as Kifayatullah.

In another action carried out in the jurisdiction of Kulachi Police Station and arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs9520 stake money and equipment being used in gambling.

The cases were registered and investigations started.