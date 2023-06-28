One bandit killed, four arrested in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :One bandit was killed, while four others were arrested during encounter in Saddar area.

Police said here on Wednesday that upon information of two incidents at two petrol pumps in Daska and Sadra Badra area late night, District Police Office (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal ordered a strict blockade across the city to arrest the culprits of the incident.

When armed criminals riding on motorcycles reached Rehmatabad area of Saddar police station, the bandits opened fire on the police team.

The police team took the defensive strategy around the bandits and arrested four bandits while one bandit was killed by the firing of his own accomplice.

The deceased outlaw was identified as Abbas alias Nani Don, who was wanted in several cases of murder, robbery and dacoity,said police.