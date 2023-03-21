One billion rupees released to complete ongoing projects: minister

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Caretaker Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that one billion rupees funds have been released to complete the ongoing projects of the local bodies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Caretaker Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that one billion rupees funds have been released to complete the ongoing projects of the local bodies.

He was speaking at the commissioner's office here on Tuesday while holding a meeting with a delegation of traders, headed by President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Hussain Tarar and President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nasir Sehgal.

The minister said that the cabinet had also approved Rs 114 billion funds to complete the ongoing projects under the annual development programme of the roads department.

He said funds of Rs 900 million had been approved for construction of two roads from Sial Mor to 46 Adda and Kot Momin in Sargodha district.

Commissioner Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, Chief Operating Officer Cattle Market Dr. Aftab, COMC Tariq Paroya and CO District Council Asad Hariya and other officers were also present.

Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad was also briefed about the ongoing development projects in the district. He ordered to prepare recommendations for establishing model cattle markets in Sargodha. He also inspected the free flour point, set up at Jinnah Hall.