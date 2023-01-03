UrduPoint.com

One Booked For Illegal Quarrying Of Limestone

January 03, 2023

The Punjab Mines and Minerals department on Tuesday launched a crackdown over illegal quarrying of limestone in Arrian area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Mines and Minerals department on Tuesday launched a crackdown over illegal quarrying of limestone in Arrian area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

According to the officials of mines and minerals department, some people were involved in the illegal commercial activity of quarrying and sale of limestone, subsequently a team of mines and minerals department led by assistant director Malik Mazhar Hussain raided at the spot and taken into custody the quarrying equipment and initiated legal action against the accused.

