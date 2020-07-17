One booked for illegally refiling LPG

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Civil Defence department apprehended an outlaw for illegally refilling LPG and took various compressors into custody during a crack down launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan launched a crack down against illegally LPG refilling and arrested Faisal during raid at Muzaffarabad area.

The civil defence team took material into custody.

Meanwhile, the civil defence team also took various gas compressors into custody during raids at different locations.

Speaking on the occasion, DO Civil Defence Fatima Khan said that crack down against illegally LPG refilling would continue without any discrimination. She further added that the people involved in such activities without a license would be treated with iron hands.