One boy killed, 12 injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A boy was killed, while 12 other people sustained injuries in a van- tractor trolley collision here at Shalimar smart city near 88 chak on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that a passenger van was heading to Sargodha from Gujranwala when it collided with tractor-trolley near 88 chak which resulted into on the spot death of Ahmed Hassan (10), while other 11 including Sumaya,Habib-ul-Rehman,Samina Bibi and others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to hospital.

Saddar police launched investigation.