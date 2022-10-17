UrduPoint.com

One Bricks Kiln Owner Fined, Another Booked Over Violations

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 08:34 PM

One bricks kiln owner fined, another booked over violations

The district administration has imposed fine on a brick kiln owner and booked another for not following the government instructions regarding conversion of kilns to zigzag technology on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed fine on a brick kiln owner and booked another for not following the government instructions regarding conversion of kilns to zigzag technology on Monday.

In line with special directives of Capt (retd) SamiullahFarooq, the Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ehsan alongwith team launched an operation at Khangarh area against the kilns operation on the old technology in violations of the government instructions regarding conversion of kilns on zigzag technology under the campaign to prevent smog and environmental pollution.

The officer imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a kiln owner namely Amir and also registered FIR against another kiln owner Akhtar Khan. Speaking on the occasion, assistant commissioner said that the zero tolerance policy was being followed against the kilns operational on old technology.

He said that operations were being launched on daily basis under the preventive measures against smog and environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Khangarh FIR Government

Recent Stories

Pak-Germany bilateral govt consultations, negotiat ..

Pak-Germany bilateral govt consultations, negotiations are two important pillars ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Open to Arms Control Dialogue Despite US De ..

Russia Open to Arms Control Dialogue Despite US Devaluing Such Efforts - Diploma ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Gas Imports Bill Almost Quadruples Y/Y in Q2 to ..

EU Gas Imports Bill Almost Quadruples Y/Y in Q2 to $73.6Bln, $22.6Bln Spent on R ..

2 minutes ago
 Newspaper Readers in US Know Geography Better Than ..

Newspaper Readers in US Know Geography Better Than TV Viewers - Polls

2 minutes ago
 France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on ..

France, Mexico Request UNSC Meeting on Ukraine on Friday - Source

17 minutes ago
 Govt. transfers compensation amount to NDMA for pa ..

Govt. transfers compensation amount to NDMA for payment to flood victims: NA tol ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.