One bricks kiln owner fined, another booked over violations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed fine on a brick kiln owner and booked another for not following the government instructions regarding conversion of kilns to zigzag technology on Monday.

In line with special directives of Capt (retd) SamiullahFarooq, the Assistant Commissioner Mubeen Ehsan alongwith team launched an operation at Khangarh area against the kilns operation on the old technology in violations of the government instructions regarding conversion of kilns on zigzag technology under the campaign to prevent smog and environmental pollution.

The officer imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a kiln owner namely Amir and also registered FIR against another kiln owner Akhtar Khan. Speaking on the occasion, assistant commissioner said that the zero tolerance policy was being followed against the kilns operational on old technology.

He said that operations were being launched on daily basis under the preventive measures against smog and environmental pollution.