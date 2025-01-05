Open Menu

One Brother Died, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

One brother died, 2 injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A teenager was died and his two brothers got injured as their motorcycle was hit by a rickshaw-loader and sugarcane-loaded trolley here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to details, three brothers were riding a motorcycle on old Paharpur-Bandkorai road when their two-wheeler was hit by a rickshaw-loader from back side and then it was rammed into a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane.

As a result, Hassan Zahur (15) was died on the spot while 19-year-old Saad Zahur and 18-year-old Faizan Zahur got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera.

The Bandkorai police have registered a case on the report of injured Saad Zahur.

Later, the funeral prayers of deceased Hassan Zahur were offered here at Science College ground.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Died From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

16 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

16 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

16 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

17 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

16 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

17 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

16 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

16 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan