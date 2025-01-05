One Brother Died, 2 Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A teenager was died and his two brothers got injured as their motorcycle was hit by a rickshaw-loader and sugarcane-loaded trolley here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.
According to details, three brothers were riding a motorcycle on old Paharpur-Bandkorai road when their two-wheeler was hit by a rickshaw-loader from back side and then it was rammed into a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane.
As a result, Hassan Zahur (15) was died on the spot while 19-year-old Saad Zahur and 18-year-old Faizan Zahur got injured.
The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera.
The Bandkorai police have registered a case on the report of injured Saad Zahur.
Later, the funeral prayers of deceased Hassan Zahur were offered here at Science College ground.
