One brother died, 2 injured in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A teenager was died and his two brothers got injured as their motorcycle was hit by a rickshaw-loader and sugarcane-loaded trolley here in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to details, three brothers were riding a motorcycle on old Paharpur-Bandkorai road when their two-wheeler was hit by a rickshaw-loader from back side and then it was rammed into a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane.

As a result, Hassan Zahur (15) was died on the spot while 19-year-old Saad Zahur and 18-year-old Faizan Zahur got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dera.

The Bandkorai police have registered a case on the report of injured Saad Zahur.

Later, the funeral prayers of deceased Hassan Zahur were offered here at Science College ground.