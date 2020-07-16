UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Brother Killed, Another Hurt By Firing Of Armed Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

One brother killed, another hurt by firing of armed outlaws

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A brother was killed while another sustained injuries due to firing by unknown motorcyclists here on early morning near pull Astabul.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two brothers riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when unknown motorcyclists opened fire near pull Astabul Khanewal.

As a result, Muhammad Arshad s/o Naseer Ahmed died on the spot while his brother Muhammad Sajjad sustained injuries.

Rescue1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

According to initial report, the armed outlaws opened fire over old enmity.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Died Khanewal Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

8 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

9 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.