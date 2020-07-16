One brother killed, another hurt by firing of armed outlaws

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A brother was killed while another sustained injuries due to firing by unknown motorcyclists here on early morning near pull Astabul.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two brothers riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when unknown motorcyclists opened fire near pull Astabul Khanewal.

As a result, Muhammad Arshad s/o Naseer Ahmed died on the spot while his brother Muhammad Sajjad sustained injuries.

Rescue1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

According to initial report, the armed outlaws opened fire over old enmity.

APP /sak