One buffalo, four goats burnt alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :One buffalo and four goats were burnt alive in a fire incident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that unknown persons set dried bushes on fire near Maddoana Stop in Chak 150/R-B Khurarianwala but the fire engulfed the area of a nearby animal shed.

As a result, one buffalo and four goats were killed after receiving severe burn injuries whereas three buffaloes were rescued and handed over to veterinary staff of Livestock Hospital for treatment as these animals also received burn injuries.

The area police reached the spot and started investigation, he added.