One buried under glacier, another drowned in River Siran

MANSEHRA, June 14(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) ::At least two persons died in separate incidents where a man buried under the glacier by collecting firewood from forest while another drowned to River Siran in district Manshera, police said on Friday.

In first incident Mahboob Ali of Kanshian Village Kaghan was bringing fire wood from the forest when he was passing through the glacier which was melting owing to the high temperature and suddenly Mahboob Ali buried under the glacier and got severe injuries.

The locals have reached the spot and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The funeral prayer of Mahbood Ali offered after Friday pray at the village Kanshian.

In another incident, 18-year-old Raja Ali drowned to River Siran when he was bathing with friends to beat the heat. Local rescue workers and police could not find his body after conducting search for several hours. A special team of rescue from Peshawar also reached at River Siran to search the body of the victim.