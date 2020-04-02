UrduPoint.com
One Burns To Death After House Catches Fire In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

One burns to death after house catches fire in Khanewal

An unidentified man burnt to death when a fire erupted into a house on Thursday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :An unidentified man burnt to death when a fire erupted into a house on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, fire erupted into a house at 62 /15-L Mian Channu in which an unidentified man who was unable to walk due to illness, burnt to death.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to spot and extinguished the fire.

According to initial report, the fire erupted due to short circuit.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police have started investigations.

