One Burnt To Death In Mianwali Gas Cylinder Blast Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

One burnt to death in Mianwali Gas Cylinder blast incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :One person suffered serious burn injuries when a gas cylinder burst with a bang after catching fire in Khair Abad area of Mianwali on early Friday morning.

As per details, the cylinder blast alarmed locals who rushed to the scene, an Eye witness said the cylinder exploded in the house when a family member lit matchstick that left one person serious injured.

The intensity of the blast was so strong which destroyed room walls and collapsed its roof immidiatly after the blast, Rescue officials says.

Rescue officials added, they arrived the scene and shifted the serious burn injured person to a nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

