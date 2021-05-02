UrduPoint.com
One Can Accuse PM For Making Headline, Then Take A U- Turn: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that in Pakistan one can accuse the person of the Prime Minister for making headlines but later can easily take a u- turn.

In a tweet tagging the video clip of the interview of former Director General Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA) Bashir Menon in which he has admitted that his meeting with the prime minister was very brief and he did not mention any name, Fawad said if the issue is raised with the concerned news channel, media freedom is under threat and if the guest is asked to explain, the slogan of political victimization is raised.

The minister said that this tendency should stop now.

