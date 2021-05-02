One can accuse PM for making headline, then take a U- turn: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that in Pakistan, one can accuse the person of the Prime Minister for making headlines but later can easily take a u- turn.

In a tweet tagging the video clip of the interview of former Director General Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA) Bashir Menon in which he has admitted that the prime minister never mentioned any name. He said if the issue is raised with the concerned news channel, media freedom is under threat and if the guest is asked to explain, the slogan of political victimization is raised.

The minister said that this tendency should stop now.

In his tweet, the minister referred to the allegations of former DG FIA Bashir Memon in a programme on a private tv channel. The anchor person repeatedly asked him to confirm his earlier allegations but Bashir Memon categorically denied the allegations and said that he had a meeting for two to three minutes and the PM did not say any thing about any particular case. Bashir Memon also told the anchor person that the Prime Minister did not speak to him by mentioning any name.