One Case Registered Against Provincial Minister Aqibullah: IHC Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister Aqibullah after the police submitted cases details against him.

The Islamabad police informed the court that a case has been registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Aqibullah in the Secretariat Police Station of Islamabad on November 20, 2024.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard the petition seeking to obtain details of the cases registered against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Aqibullah.

Federal Police DSP Sajid Cheema submitted the report to the court, which stated that only one case has been registered against the petitioner.

The court disposed of the request after the details of the cases were presented.

