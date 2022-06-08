One caught for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :One person caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, Ranpura police raided at Rehmanpura and caught red handed Sultan Mehmood while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.