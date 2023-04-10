One caught pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was caught allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to official sources, police conducted a raid in the Civil Lines police station precincts on the report of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and caught red-handed one Nauman for stealing electricity through meter tampering.

The police registered a case and started investigation.