One child dies, 10 sustains injuries as school bus overturns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A child died while 10 other sustained injuries as a bus overturned and fell into a canal at Raja Raam, in Shujabad.

According to Rescue 1122, a school bus carrying nearly 30 children was heading to school when it overturned and fell into a canal.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid treatment and also shifted the critically injured to the nearest hospital.