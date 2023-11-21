One Child Dies, 10 Sustains Injuries As School Bus Overturns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A child died while 10 other sustained injuries as a bus overturned and fell into a canal at Raja Raam, in Shujabad.
According to Rescue 1122, a school bus carrying nearly 30 children was heading to school when it overturned and fell into a canal.
Rescue 1122 provided first aid treatment and also shifted the critically injured to the nearest hospital.