One child dies, five hurt as roof of mosque caved in

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :One child was died while five sustained injuries as one portion of the roof of a mosque collapsed near Sam Nehar Pakka Ghalwan Shahjamal area.

According to Rescue officials, one portion of the roof of a mosque caved in suddenly at Khangarh Shah Jamal area in which six children which were busy in offering prayer sustained injuries from which one was died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured children and shifted them to Rural Health Center Khangarh.

The body of the kid handed over to the heirs.