One Child Dies Of Multiple Disease: Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Confirms

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:24 PM

One child dies of multiple disease: Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar confirms

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has confirmed death of a child due to multiple disease in the district and stated that over 300 children were cured or were under treatment at government hospitals

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has confirmed death of a child due to multiple disease in the district and stated that over 300 children were cured or were under treatment at government hospitals.

According to a handout of information office issued on Wednesday, the DC said that 143 ailing children were admitted in government hospitals throughout the district out of them 51 were discharged after treatment while 90 children were under treatment. Apart of that 170 children were treated at Out Patient Department of all government hospitals of the district, the DC said adding that they were being provided best medical facilities.

Quoting a report of Medical Superintendent civil hospital Mithi he said that an infant- baby of Hemoo Kolhi resident of village Dhadar of tahsil Kunri district Umerkot- died due to birth asphyxia,Neonatal sepsis and other contingent disease.

