One child killed , another injured in firing

A child was allegedly shot dead while another was injured during firing in a clash between two groups over the possession of a stall of pakoras

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A child was allegedly shot dead while another was injured during firing in a clash between two groups over the possession of a stall of pakoras.

The incident happened near Nishat Colony in the limits of Phuleli police station here Friday.

The SHO Nisar Shah informed that two passerby children were hit by bullets fired during a clash between two groups of local residents.

He added that 8 years Mueed, son Muhammad Ali Yousufzai, sustained a gunshot at his chest and died.

He told that the other child Aliyan, son of Tariq, was critically injured.

According to him, the injured child had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The SHO claimed that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, he said the incident's FIR had not been lodged so far.