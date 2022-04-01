One child killed, four injured in accident

A child on Friday lost his life while three other children and a young man were injured with serious burns injuries as a truck hit a 11,000 KV high voltage transmission wire of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A child on Friday lost his life while three other children and a young man were injured with serious burns injuries as a truck hit a 11,000 KV high voltage transmission wire of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

According to the police, the terrifying incident took place in village Chaakar Khan Rajar near Petaro in Jamshoro district.

The police identified the deceased as 10 years old Tariq Bugti.

Three of the injured have been identified as Javed, Mohabbat and Akram.

In a separate accident between a truck and a motorbike on the National Highway near Ayub restaurant, a young man was killed and 2 of family members were injured.

According to the police, the deceased 18 years old Ibrar Hussain Arain and the injured persons including 45 years old Shahid Arain and 40 years old Imran Arain were riding on the motorbike.

The police told that the deceased and the injured were residents of Labour Colony in Kotri town of Jamshoro district.

The truck driver manged to escape.