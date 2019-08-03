One Chinese drowned at Mastuj, two rescued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :One Chinese drowned when he fell into mainstream while crossing a river at Chapri Chamrkun Mastuj area of upper Chitral late night Friday.

According to Police Station Mastuj, three Chinese that were working for a mining company fell into Chamrkun Goal nullah when they were crossing a wooden bridge.

Two Chinese identified as Jiangbao and Lee Quan were rescued while their colleague identified as Yu Cheng was swept away and drowned. His body was fished out of the river and handed over to police.