UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Chinese Drowned At Mastuj, Two Rescued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:13 PM

One Chinese drowned at Mastuj, two rescued

One Chinese drowned when he fell into mainstream while crossing a river at Chapri Chamrkun Mastuj area of upper Chitral late night Friday. <

CHITRAL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :One Chinese drowned when he fell into mainstream while crossing a river at Chapri Chamrkun Mastuj area of upper Chitral late night Friday.

According to Police Station Mastuj, three Chinese that were working for a mining company fell into Chamrkun Goal nullah when they were crossing a wooden bridge.

Two Chinese identified as Jiangbao and Lee Quan were rescued while their colleague identified as Yu Cheng was swept away and drowned. His body was fished out of the river and handed over to police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station China Company Chitral Mastuj

Recent Stories

207 arrested,narcotics,weapons seized during last ..

37 seconds ago

Drug smuggling bid foiled at Bacha Khan airport

38 seconds ago

Arrangements completed in seven animal markets

16 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

27 minutes ago

Gunmen kill five detainees held in Mexico police s ..

27 minutes ago

One dead, several injured after powerful quake roc ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.