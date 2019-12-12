UrduPoint.com
One Civilian Injured In Indian Forces Unprovoked Firing

13 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:25 PM

A 37-year-old civilian was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces at the Line of Control (LOC) in Khoi Ratta Sector

Sirri (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) A 37-year-old civilian was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces at the Line of Control (LOC) in Khoi Ratta Sector.Indian forces while targeting border areas of Khoi Ratta Sector including Sirri, Chattar, Bhains Gala, Jajot Bahadur and Jagga Lapal opened unprovoked firing on civilian population as a result a 37-year-old Basharat Mehmood sustained serious injuries.

Injured was rushed to nearby Tehsil headquarters hospital for first aid.Pak Army while giving befitting reply to Indian forces targeted various Indian posts.

Your Thoughts and Comments

