UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Clinic Of Quacks Sealed,warning Notice Issued In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:28 PM

One clinic of quacks sealed,warning notice issued in Rawalpindi

The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed one quack here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed one quack here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy District Health Officer(DDHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed Kazmi Dental clinic in Bhabra bazaar area while warning notice was issued to Huma clinic to make necessary hygiene measures else clinic would be sealed.

He said that after sealing the clinic report has been sent to Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore, adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district.

No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Business Punjab

Recent Stories

Bajaur district becomes pioneer in setting up trib ..

55 seconds ago

PPC organizes capacity workshop for government off ..

57 seconds ago

Pak poppy free country despite increased poppy pro ..

58 seconds ago

Awareness creating walk against drug addiction hel ..

1 minute ago

Atif Khan unveiled logo of 33rd National Games ami ..

24 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss, Elect to bat first

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.