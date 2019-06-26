One clinic of quacks sealed,warning notice issued in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed one quack here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority(DHA) in its ongoing drive against illegal clinics sealed one quack here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Deputy District Health Officer(DDHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram said that on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan the DHA sealed Kazmi Dental clinic in Bhabra bazaar area while warning notice was issued to Huma clinic to make necessary hygiene measures else clinic would be sealed.

He said that after sealing the clinic report has been sent to Punjab Health Care Commission Lahore, adding strict action was being taken against the quacks who were running their business in the district.

No one would be allowed to play with the lives of the people, he added.