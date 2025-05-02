One Commercial Market food outlet closed, three fined for poor cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Additional Director General of Punjab Food Authority on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Commercial Market here and closed down a food outlet due to extremely poor arrangements.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the high official carried out detailed checking of four food points.

Besides closing one of them, the other three were imposed a total fine of Rs 450,000.

The fines were imposed on the outlets due to extremely poor cleaning arrangements and use of rancid oil, the spokesman said.

Some 70 litres of rancid oil were destroyed.

The Additional Director General issued strict instructions to the food points for maintaining hygienic conditions.

“Citizens can contact the Helpline 1223 in case of any complaint regarding food outlets,” the spokesman said.