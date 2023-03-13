One convicted over torture on maid in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Session Judge Munsaf Ali Khan has convicted an accused involved in a case of torturing underage maid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Session Judge Munsaf Ali Khan has convicted an accused involved in a case of torturing underage maid.

As per prosecution, Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) officers got a case registered in 2019 against a citizen, Muhammad Mujahid Hussain, that he was involved in torturing a minor girl Maria Iqbal who was working as maid in his house.

Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded 4 years imprisonment to accused Mujahid and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.500,000. Otherwise, the convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment.