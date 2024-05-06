Open Menu

One Cop Martyred Another Injured In Tank, Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

One cop martyred another injured in Tank, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Unknown militants on Monday martyred a police official in district Tank and injured another in Khyber.

According to police, Constable Usman was martyred by unknown militants in Tank Bazar.

The police team reached on the spot and started search operation in the area.

Similarly, constable Zafar was attacked by unknown armed motorcyclists in Alam Godar limits of Bara police station, district Khyber.

The injured police Constable was rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, where his condition was stated stable.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas, a police team has initiated a search operation in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Militants Police Police Station Tank

Recent Stories

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

32 minutes ago
 CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

1 hour ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

1 hour ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

3 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan