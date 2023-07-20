Open Menu

One Cope Martyred, 10 Injured In Terrorists Attack On Tehsil Compound In Khyber

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

One cope martyred, 10 injured in terrorists attack on Tehsil compound in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At-least one police personnel embraced martyrdom and 10 others injured in an terrorists' attack on Tehsil compound in district Khyber on Wednesday.

The spokesman of district police Alam Khan Afridi said that two attackers tried to enter through the gate, however the police officials intercepted them at the gate, adding that the two assailants opened fire at the police and later caused explosion due to which 10 persons including four police personnel were injured and one died on the spot.

He said that the building and gate of the compound were damaged in the explosion which was apparently a suicide attack.

The Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and started emergency relief operation. One injured was taken to HMC, three to local hospital while 6 injured were given medical aid on the spot, Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Suicide Attack Fire Police Died Rescue 1122 Afridi

Recent Stories

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

20 minutes ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

2 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

4 hours ago
UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

11 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

12 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

13 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

13 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan