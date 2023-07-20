One cope martyred, 10 injured in terrorists attack on Tehsil compound in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At-least one police personnel embraced martyrdom and 10 others injured in an terrorists' attack on Tehsil compound in district Khyber on Wednesday.

The spokesman of district police Alam Khan Afridi said that two attackers tried to enter through the gate, however the police officials intercepted them at the gate, adding that the two assailants opened fire at the police and later caused explosion due to which 10 persons including four police personnel were injured and one died on the spot.

He said that the building and gate of the compound were damaged in the explosion which was apparently a suicide attack.

The Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and started emergency relief operation. One injured was taken to HMC, three to local hospital while 6 injured were given medical aid on the spot, Rescue 1122.