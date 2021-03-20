One coronavirus patient dies in Faisalabad

One more patient died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 96 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :One more patient died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 96 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 573 in the district.

He said that 922 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 9,190 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,658.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 32, including nine confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital.