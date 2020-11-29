UrduPoint.com
One COVID-19 Patient Dies, 100 More Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Sunday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 122 while 100 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities, after changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts.

Mohammad Ilyas s/o M Fayaz, 80, resident of Pareetabad, Hyderabad breathed his last at LU hospital Hyderabad while 100 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

In the wake of COVID-19 emergency, the district administration has taken number of measures to interrupt transmission of virus and hotspots were identified and smart lockdown was imposed in 17 areas of Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad for 15 days where business and commercial activities had been banned.

According to daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the number of COVID-19 active cases has surged to 1481 out of them 44 patients are admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of civil hospital while rest are in home isolation.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.

