One COVID-19 patient dies, 106 more cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 111 while 106 more cases have been reported positive.

According to health authorities, after changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts.

Hakimuddin s/o Sharufuddin, 80, resident of Usmanabad, Hyderabad breathed his last at LU hospital Hyderabad early Wednesday morning while 106 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.