One COVID-19 patient dies, 113 more cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Sunday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad district to 109 while 113 more cases have been reported positive. According to health authorities, after changing weather conditions and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts.

A woman Surya, 75, resident of Kunri town of district Umerkot breathed her last at Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad while 113 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in Latifabad taluka by using loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.